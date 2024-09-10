Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

