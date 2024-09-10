Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 87.6% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 101.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $580.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

