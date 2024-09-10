Ballentine Partners LLC Has $648,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $695.94 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.82 and its 200-day moving average is $683.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

