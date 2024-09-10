Ballentine Partners LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,151,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

