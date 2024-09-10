Ballentine Partners LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 112,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $199.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.37. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $269.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.