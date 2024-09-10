Ballentine Partners LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,179 shares of company stock worth $7,547,719. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $831.80 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $802.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.