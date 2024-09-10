Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after purchasing an additional 678,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

