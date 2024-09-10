Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 304 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

