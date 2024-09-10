Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 339 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,919.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 90,742 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TEL opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.