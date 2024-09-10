Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

