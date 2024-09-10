Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.