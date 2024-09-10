Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in State Street by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of State Street by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $87.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

