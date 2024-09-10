Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 357 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $111.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

