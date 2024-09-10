Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,324 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 349,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SASR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.