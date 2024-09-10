Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 178,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

