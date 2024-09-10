Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 249,077 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

GSG opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $23.08.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.