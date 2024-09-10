Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Up 4.4%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 263.10 ($3.44). Approximately 111,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 216,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.95 ($3.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of £173.43 million, a PE ratio of 26,300.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.27.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

