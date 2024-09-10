Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Tobam boosted its position in Best Buy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BBY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.4 %

BBY opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.