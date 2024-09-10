Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.52.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $199.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

