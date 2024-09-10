BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $20,248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

