Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

