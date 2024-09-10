Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after buying an additional 821,868 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 679,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $55,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,912,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,947 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

