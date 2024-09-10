Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

