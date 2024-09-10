Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brady alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Brady by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.