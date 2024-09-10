British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management raised its position in British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

