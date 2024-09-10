Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,852 shares of company stock valued at $24,370,893. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

