Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.01

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.01 and traded as low as C$3.00. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 2,037 shares.

Brompton Oil Split Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.53.

About Brompton Oil Split

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

