Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.29

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BPY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as low as C$23.07. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 15,607,584 shares traded.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.
