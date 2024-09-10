BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.69.

BRP Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$79.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$92.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$108.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

