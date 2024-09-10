Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,658.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,658 ($47.84) and last traded at GBX 3,656.82 ($47.82), with a volume of 863225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,648 ($47.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.31) to GBX 3,350 ($43.81) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.85) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.62) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 3,380 ($44.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,182.50 ($41.62).

Bunzl Trading Down 0.1 %

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,489.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,247.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,114.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 4,827.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacky Simmonds acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,462 ($45.27) per share, with a total value of £50,025.90 ($65,418.99). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

