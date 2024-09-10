Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.40

Shares of Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.52). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.52), with a volume of 54,471 shares changing hands.
Cambian Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.40.
About Cambian Group
Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.
