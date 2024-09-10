Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Cameco stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

