Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $207,850,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

CP opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

