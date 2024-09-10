Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

