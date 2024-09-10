Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,910,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,612 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 82,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.