Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

