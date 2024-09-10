Caprock Group LLC Acquires 16,069 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.