Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,865 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $345.30 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.