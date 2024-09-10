Caprock Group LLC Acquires 3,364 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,670,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

