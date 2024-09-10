Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 56,826 AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,826 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AU opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

