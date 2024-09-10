Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 522.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

