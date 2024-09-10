Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 19.1% during the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 171,789 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $7,248,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $209,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,922 shares of company stock valued at $74,394,248. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average of $146.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.