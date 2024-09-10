Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $13,095,105. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.70.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,144.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,021.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

