Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,114,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.77.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.