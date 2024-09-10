Caprock Group LLC Buys 795 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after buying an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

