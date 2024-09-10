Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 836.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,523 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

