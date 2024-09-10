Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

