Caprock Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

