Caprock Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in HSBC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 19.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 163,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

