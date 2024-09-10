Caprock Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.